Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 76 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 6,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 240,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.