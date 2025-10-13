Westchester Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5%

LMT stock opened at $505.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.89 and a 200-day moving average of $463.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

