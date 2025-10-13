NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $337.51 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

