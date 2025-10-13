Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.