The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Trimmed by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

