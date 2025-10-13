NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.