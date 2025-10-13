ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.5%

COP stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

