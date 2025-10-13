Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 39,411 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,411 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

