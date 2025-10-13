Cwm LLC Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $916,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

