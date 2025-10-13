waypoint wealth counsel Makes New $238,000 Investment in Cigna Group $CI

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 721 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.12. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.