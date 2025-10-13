Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 809.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $278.09 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

