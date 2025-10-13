SPC Financial Inc. Invests $308,000 in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6%

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

