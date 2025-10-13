LRI Investments LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

