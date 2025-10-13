SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.8% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

