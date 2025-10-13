Target Corporation $TGT Stock Position Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

Target Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Target stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

