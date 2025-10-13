Welch Group LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.30. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

