LRI Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

LRI Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:AMP opened at $479.75 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.39 and a 200 day moving average of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

