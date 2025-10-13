Stephens Consulting LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.91 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.