Welch Group LLC Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $357.01 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.06 and a 200-day moving average of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.12.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $561,307.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,921.72. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,321 shares of company stock valued at $208,110,150 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

