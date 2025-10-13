Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

