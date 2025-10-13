GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 327 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.89 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

