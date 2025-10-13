United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

