PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises 0.8% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $59,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

