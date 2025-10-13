Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.