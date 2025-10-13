M3 Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $930.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $952.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $972.00. The stock has a market cap of $412.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $867.34 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $907.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,066.23.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

