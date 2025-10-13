Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,164.93 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,492.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,325.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

