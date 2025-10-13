Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,994 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $337.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.41. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

