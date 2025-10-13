NorthRock Partners LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $364.77 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

