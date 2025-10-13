Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 83 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,817,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,752,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,800,000 after buying an additional 1,641,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $230.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

