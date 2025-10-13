M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

