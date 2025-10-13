The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

