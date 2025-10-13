Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.