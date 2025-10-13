Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 311,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,092,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 60,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $232.28 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

