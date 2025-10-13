OFI Invest Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.31.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $438.92 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.01 and a 200-day moving average of $510.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

