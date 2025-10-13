Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,059,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $407.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.