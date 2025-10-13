Gordian Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,629 RTX Corporation $RTX

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $157.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

