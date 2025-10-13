LRI Investments LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 152.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 940,015 shares in the company, valued at $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $73,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 199,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,827.46. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,430,876 shares of company stock worth $182,694,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.19 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

