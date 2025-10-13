Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Amgen by 296.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $290.13 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

