Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

NYSE IBM opened at $278.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

