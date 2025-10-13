Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $556.80 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

