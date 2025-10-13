Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,833 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

