Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,316 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7%

Realty Income stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

