Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Takes $46.59 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

LLY stock opened at $833.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $742.42 and a 200-day moving average of $765.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

