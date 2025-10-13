GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.37 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.