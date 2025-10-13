Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $151.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

