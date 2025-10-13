The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $765.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.