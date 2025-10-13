The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $408,780,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $765.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

