Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 4.3%

ACN opened at $241.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.18.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

