Vest Financial LLC Has $57.32 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Vest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $57,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.14. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.