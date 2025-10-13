Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after buying an additional 1,849,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.